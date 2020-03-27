Barbara de Regil is again criticized for giving nutritional recommendations | INSTAGRAM

Since the beginning of the quarantine, the actress Barbara de Regil, recognized for following the ida fitness style, has been very close to her followers on social networks, giving the famous tips for home exercises, feeding tips and more.

Given is the case of his recent advice, for which he has received endless criticism and ridicule from users.

It was during a question and answer session on her Instagram account that Barbara was chatting with her followers and at the same time giving advice to those who asked for one. It was here that the chaos began: A user asked her what kind of bread she consumed during quarantine, to which the actress replied “whole wheat bread.”

The funny thing was not the answer as such, but the way he gave it. The interpreter of “Rosario Tijeras” accompanied her nutritional advice with an embraced photo of a jaguar. This is the reason that has caused De Regil to become mockery on social networks.

Immediately this idea caused a lot of confusion and in turn a lot of laughter, because the meaning of the background photo could not be found with the answer to the question in question. However, such an image would have a lot of logic as a main idea for a general number of memes about it, which of course were invading social networks, to the point of becoming a trend for whole wheat bread.

Many people have been sharing memes related to such a moment, but apparently it does not cause any discomfort to her. The actress has not yet made reference to the matter and has focused on continuing to share positive content for all her followers.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Barbara has been mocked and the cause of the creation of hundreds of memes; Such is the case of the time he recommended drinking lemon tea on an empty stomach, explaining the reasons:

1. It keeps you calm.

2. It helps to alleviate respiratory problems.

3. It balances the Ph of the body. Drinking lemon water reduces the acidity of the body, because the lemon is super alkaline; it does not create acidity in the body once it is metabolized.

4. It helps digestion.

5. It is a diuretic, therefore it helps to release toxins faster.

6. It cleanses the skin, and its amount of vitamin C helps to reduce wrinkles and blemishes.

“For this and many other things, I recommend drinking water with Limon on an empty stomach (not daily NOTHING IN EXCESS)” _ said the actress.

For what it was strongly criticized by professional health personnel, many nutritionists and doctors denied such information, indicating and asking that you please avoid misinforming people as it could cause harm to health by following false recommendations. .

It is clear that Barbara will continue to give us something to talk about regarding these issues, and of course her followers will be aware to produce the greatest number of memes about it.

