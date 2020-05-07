Bárbara de Regil: Her daughter shows her passion and leaves her mouth open for several | Instagram Special

Barbara de Regil’s daughter; Regil Sea She has become an influencer in recent weeks, being next to her mother in her Instagram stories, working out with her on the Live of the social network and posing in a swimsuit on her personal Instagram account lighting social networks.

However, this time, he leaves more than one person open-mouthed on social networks by showing his greatest dream and passion in his life; Fashion. Regil’s daughter Barbara She falls in love on social networks by posing with a black jacket with nothing underneath and showing her great beauty.

Regil Sea She has confessed on social networks that she dreams of being a model and belonging to the world of fashion. And just like his mother Barbara de Regil, He has shown a taste for taking photos and videos for social media.

Passion between mother and daughter

In addition, Mar de Regil has also shown that Fashion is not her only passion and, like her mother, she lives a healthy lifestyle by exercising. It can be seen on his Instagram account that he has different routines like Bárbara de Regil to work and tone the body.

And last but not least, the 16-year-old teenager has also shown her physical transformation and we can see how little by little her abdomen becomes more marked and toned like her mother’s.

No doubt the relationship between mother and daughter is very strong and united. Because we can see in their Instagram stories that they cook together and spend a lot of quality time together due to quarantine.

Despite the constant criticism that the teenager has received from users on networks, for some Tik Tok videos and the memes they make to her mother, Bárbara de Regil, she has her mother as a source of admiration and we can see how they maintain an enviable relationship between mother and daughter, being the best friends.

Visit our YouTube channel

.