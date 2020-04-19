Barbara de Regil; He left in my arms, he confesses the most difficult thing in his life | Instagram

The actress Barbara de Regil who after his success in the series “Rosario Scissors“She has dabbled in the networks spreading the benefits of a fitness life and shares the strongest thing she has ever experienced.

In a recent appearance that the actress Barbara de Regil, Today, the fitness influencer will perform on the forums of a well-known program that opened up and revealed the most difficult things that he has gone through during his life.

And is that in one of the reports released last 2019, a well-known journalist, Anette Cuburu He explained that the actress would have suffered a great misfortune that would mark her life forever.

The loss of the actress’s grandmother, rosary beads, meant a great tragedy which has been very difficult for the artist to overcome.

Seeing her suddenly well no longer, she decided to go in my arms … I hugged her and already … she got hard … I turned to see her and seeing her eyes shining, they became matte “.

The actress He explained that it was a very hard moment for her as well as for those who saw her suffer, themselves who could not even take her off the box.

It was very difficult to see bright eyes and then see them go off, it shocked me. It was very hard, I was the one who suffered the most was the most attached to it. When he left I was from 5 pm to 9 pm when they lifted me kneeling on the box … it was very bad, it affected me a lot “.

Furthermore, her marriage to the lawyer Fernando Schoenwald It was one of her greatest joys, it was one of the incentives that led the actress to the place where she is, despite the fact that for several months she has been strongly criticized “for saying what she thinks.”

The actress she cannot help shedding tears every time she remembers this moment and for this reason she avoids talking much about it since inevitably she cannot stop crying.

I really need it, but there is an angel upstairs watching over me. “

Fortunately for the artist, someone would come to give her life a little more joy and assures that she has become a more “loving and positive” person.

Also, another driver, Horacio Villalobosreveals that the actress still has battles she wants to win such as becoming a mother again and winning a Oscar.

So, apparently the actress she has shown that she is a person who has also suffered, however, everything she has gone through has driven her to get to where she is.

The famous Barbara de Regil He shared these moments through the program “In his battles” a section within the broadcast of “Come Joy”.

