Bárbara de Regil gets the leading role in a new Telemundo series

Barbara de Regil announced his departure from TV Azteca, after having achieved success with ‘Rosario Tijeras’ and stressed that it was time to look for new projects.

Given this, it was confirmed that the Mexican actress will continue her working life towards a new television production, specifically, a Telemundo series that will be called ‘Parientes a la Fuerza‘.

According to a publication of the Hispanic network, Bárbara decided to sign to star in the series that has already started its recordings in Mexico City and that will air later this year.

“I am very excited to join the Telemundo family and to start this new cycle in my life with a great project like ‘Parientes a la Fuerza’,” said De Regil.

And he also told a little about what his character will be about in the project that he will share with Guy Ecker, Michel Duval, Chantal Andere, Carmen Aub and Lisa Owen, among the most prominent.

“Carmen He is a character that I love, because he has a beautiful vibe and that just reading the script gave me a feeling of butterflies in my stomach. I am very excited to start telling this story alongside a first-rate cast, ”she said.

‘Relatives to the Force’ is a work of Sebastián Ortega written by Rosa Clemente and Raúl Prieto that will show a family that has lived in Beverly Hills and, by fate, are forced to live in Mexico City in circumstances very different from the ostentatious it was to live in their past and luxurious life.

