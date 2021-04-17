Bárbara de Regil fulfills her daughter’s dream of meeting Camilo

Barbara de Regil She is a super dedicated mother and pending of her daughter Mar, so good is their relationship that they consider themselves as the best friends. Recently, the actress – who will return to television with a Telemundo series– gave her 16-year-old daughter the best surprise of all: she introduced her to her musical idol. Barbara shared with her army of fans that her daughter is a fan of Camilo Echeverry, so he did everything possible to have a meeting between Camilo and his teenage daughter.

© @ barbaraderegil Camilo, Mar, Bárbara de Regil and her husband

So that the girl would not suspect anything of the surprise her mother prepared, she told her to accompany her to a job interview. “Today I have a surprise for Mar. Mar thinks he is going to accompany me to a job interview but not really, I am going to introduce him to Camilo and Mar has no idea.”

© @ barbaraderegil The young girl did not suspect anything of her mother’s surprise

Mar thought it would be like any normal day in an interview with her mother … but surprise! The meeting took place in Mexico City, where Camilo is recording La Voz Kids (Azteca Uno).