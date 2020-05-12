“I would do things exactly as I did, I would not change anything that I did, that is what makes you who you are right now,” he told El Universal.

On the other hand, she affirmed that with her daughter, who today is more or less the same age as she was when she was a mother, there is no talk of motherhood or things like that, since she is still a teenager, with a different context .

On Sunday, Bárbara de Regil was the host of the special program on May 10 through Azteca “With you mom … together we are stronger”, which from 7:00 p.m., by Azteca Uno, will present different artists via streaming, with Barbara from home leading the event.

“I am very happy that they have chosen me like this, I am not a conductor and it is the first time that I am going to do something like this, it is also May 10th and I want to tell moms that if they are sad, what better than being with music that makes us feel better, “he shared.

Among the artists who will sing from their homes are Danna Paola, Il Volo, Alexander Acha, Mariana Seoane, Lupe Esparza, Pedro Capó and Mau and Ricky.

This is one of the activities that Barbara can do from home, as well as doing and sharing exercise routines, since, unfortunately, the pandemic caused many of her trips to be canceled, as well as a series that she was going to start doing. and that it was postponed until further notice. The good thing, she points out, is that she is with her daughter and her husband having a very good time.

“The truth is that I have been very happy, I have been very calm, I think that when you can’t do anything the best thing you can do is be at peace with yourself. A series was about to start and it had to be postponed, but what hurt the most The classes were postponed because the girls had already bought their ticket, that hurt me a lot, I hope that we will return to the old thing soon. “

As for this May 10, she said that she does not expect anything from her daughter, gifts or the like, just to be at peace and accompanied by them, her loved ones.

The inconsistency that Martha Debayle, the “animal defender” who wears sandals made with mink fur, does not forgive“data-reactid =” 33 “>The inconsistency that Martha Debayle, the “animal defender” who wears sandals made with mink fur, does not forgive

The daughters of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will have what many take years to achieve: their own series“data-reactid =” 34 “>The daughters of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will have what many take years to achieve: their own series