The protagonist of ‘Rosario Tijeras’ revealed what motivated her to do her free exercise classes on social networks

Being a source of memes, criticism and ridicule does not take away the smile of Barbara de Regil, who only focuses on the positive.

The actress and her exercise classes have gone viral, but more than inspiring athletes, they aroused the humor of users who have recorded themselves in all kinds of non-exercise situations.

“I love them (memes and videos), I don’t take it personally. I never expected to be so viral and I’m fascinated by people having fun and being distracted. As everyone has made an effort, everyone has been special and I don’t have a favorite. ”he explained.

“I take it with love, the people who tag me and write me are loving and happy people. I am glad that people like me follow me because it is what I always share“, Shared the actress in a telephone interview.

For about 30 days, the actress has offered classes of almost an hour on Instagram, with which even she has lost four kilos and have accompanied the success of her protein, which when it goes on sale runs out in less than 20 minutes, as he says.

But from bed, famous as Aislinn and José Eduardo Derbez, Sebastián Yatra and “The Masturbation“, From Botellita de Jerez, they have made their comic versions of how to follow routines.

Although I didn’t expect to inspire creativity, From Regil He assures that by causing laughter he also fulfills the objective he was pursuing: to make the confinement more bearable due to the coronavirus crisis.

“At this time we must distract the mind, it is cannon all day being idle at home. In fact, that’s why I invented the classes and started offering them online for free. I think about people a lot and decided to do them to share the motivation that I have left. Networks are an impressive thing. I don’t want to use them to transmit envy, negative things or anything, “said the protagonist of‘ Rosario Tijeras. “

.