Bárbara de Regil confesses that she thought about taking her own life

In her Instagram posts, Barbara often shares her story, which is full of courage and perseverance. The actress told her followers that after getting pregnant, her father took away all the financial support she had and that she had to do all kinds of jobs to be able to support herself and take out her daughter’s expenses. It was not easy, but Barbara appreciates everything she learned.

“I tell you, when I got pregnant with my baby 😍 My father intelligently took away all the financial support 😱, so I had to deal ‘alone’ to get ahead 🙏🏻 Which I am grateful for because it made me stronger 🙏🏻 It made me wanting to fight for my dreams and to be better every day ✨ Without fear of life and wanting to get ahead I started this great story as a waitress 😍, and since always strong and decided to double shifts … everything to save and thus be able to support my daughter , finish studying and be someone in life 🥇 ”.

“Later I started studying photography 📸, Mandarin Chinese in Acatlán and I never gave ONE 🤦🏻‍♀‍ haha ​​Even though I studied Chinese for almost 5 years, I couldn’t be a translator, which was what I wanted… but hey, I NEVER gave up, I closed that door and I opened another … I also wanted to study cooking, I wanted to be a chef 👩🏻‍🍳 but that was already my frustrated dream ”.

“I would tell you everything that I sweated, woke up, cried and worked to get where I am, but it’s too much … maybe one day more calmly. Having a daughter did not take away a future, it gave me a new one. 🥇🥇🥇A better ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ One with more LOVE ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️Mas illusions ✨✨✨ YOUR CHILD is YOUR FUTURE. IT’S YOUR BATTERY, it’s your motor, IT’S YOUR MOTIVATION and BEWARE if you are accompanied 💁🏻‍♂‍💁🏽‍♂‍💁🏾‍♂‍💁🏼‍♂‍ … GOOD! AND IF NOT, ALSO VERY GOOD !! 🙋🏻‍♀‍🙋🏽‍♀‍🙋🏼‍♀‍🙋🏾‍♀‍ I could alone !! AND EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR SOMETHING “.