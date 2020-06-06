Barbara de Regil between balloons and piñatas celebrates her birthday in networks | Instagram Special

The present day, Barbara de Regil celebrates her birthday with her daughter, husband and family. During this quarantine, the actress Barbara de Regil has positioned itself as one of the most influential Mexican women on social networks due to their activity on Instagram for the live streams for your exercise class.

With a balloon-covered wall, piñatas inspired by it, cakes inspired by her live classes, mariachi at dawn and several videos of hugs and kisses from his family, the actress Barbara de Regil she is amazed and moved through tears.

Actress Barbara de Regil at 33 years old, has given us a lot to talk about during this quarantine, from sharing her life experiences as a single mom, exercise classes to dessert recipes and healthy food on her social networks. In addition, its great success in the Instagram platform has helped him to sell his new vegetable protein product; Loving.

Barbara de Regil defends herself on social networks

As we well know, during this quarantine, the actress Barbara de Regil was heavily criticized on social networks by making a comment at the end of one of his live classes regarding family violence, causing it to be trending on the Internet again.

Hours later, he gave an apology, clarifying that she was referring to family problems, while violence against women must be reported to the authorities.

“I was a very young single mom… I did many things to get ahead, I worked double waitress shifts, I studied photography, I tried to be a model, I studied Mandarin Chinese… I struggled a lot to get ahead. And if I have also suffered violence. If much!”

“But here I am and I am telling you this because many visualize me in a golden cradle, and it is not like that… I went ahead with a girl… I was 17 years old and little by little I CAME UP THE MOUNTAIN. Did I fall? Yes, many times and I keep falling. But I keep getting up and you can too, don’t forget that the words you say indicate your inner thoughts. We are all the same ”. It was the words of Bárbara de Regil as a reflection of these last days on social networks.

