Bárbara de Regil already has a piñata and you can’t imagine who its creators are | Facebook

The controversies surrounding the entertainment world have made them the kings of piñatas and this occasion was no exception when launching their new product, a version of the actress. Barbara de Regil who in recent days has been in the middle of controversy.

It is the « Piñatería Ramírez« Those who have boarded the avant-garde train to crown themselves as the kings of piñatas by creating versions of the most controversial characters, particularly have concentrated on figures from the artistic medium.

With each of their creations they have caused a stir in social networksTherefore, her most recent figure will not be the exception since they took the artist as protragonist. Barbara de Regil, who has grabbed the attention of all networks with his fitness lifestyle.

Actress Bárbara de Regil. Facebook

However, not only does that keep it at the center of the controversy to the protogonist of « Rosario Scissors« but the last and controversial statements that have turned the entire internet around.

So, the now influential actress was the inspiration to recreate her with the outfit that was unveiled in her instructor faceplate. fitness under the phrase « Smile, no one take this away from you! ».

With a message through social networks, « Piñatería Ramírez » announces the new version of « Rosario Scissors«

It must be ugly … THAT BARBARA is the ideal piñata for my brunettes …… because we brunettes are cool…. Lofos cofon… Posted by Piñateria Ramirez on Sunday, June 21, 2020

The figure She wears an outfit of classic purple-lilac shorts, a black top which shows her well-marked abdomen, fluorescent green socks, purple tennis shoes, and her hair is fully gathered to start the exercise routine.

It is worth mentioning that it can be seen, the paper and cardboard figure was made in great detail since it highlights the marking of the arms and legs as if it were doing effort to mark all the muscles of his worked silhouette.

Treat your partner, mom, children, brothers, friends …. the same way you want to be treated … YES‼ ️ My life was NOT what it is today I was rude, proud, angry in 1 word ….. a little TOXIC ‍♀️ and the only one who suffered was ME …. One day I reflected ❗️ What you give • YOU RECEIVE ❗️ What you sow • HARVESTS ❗️ Set the example of LOVE and I promise you will will make a circle ⭕️ OF LOVE, PEACE AND TRANQUILITY ❤️ Family is your priority and many times we have to teach them that YOU CAN LIVE IN HARMONY In peace and that there is no need to Insult, attack, get angry for everyday things of the ✨ Today I have been locked up for 79 days with my Husband, my daughter and my mother and WE ARE VERY HAPPY because we treat each other as we want to be treated. • ‼ ️ EYE‼ ️ if you experience violence …. VIOLENCE that is another topic that has NOTHING to do with the video I did NOTHING ✨ and I apologize if someone understood it like this. And to close the topic I will give an example my mom used to hit me ‍♀️ That was my childhood ‍♀️ and when I reached a point of love and light and peace I changed it to she and now she is an extremely loving being A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Jun 2, 2020 at 10:57 PDT

The piñata It was made with Mexican hands in the city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas and were the same that several weeks ago became famous for their piñatas recreated in Karla Panini and Américo Garza and the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López – Gatell, with everything and mask and his « stay home » sign.