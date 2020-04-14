Barbara Black – Love, Death & Flies

In full confinement, we have time to enjoy the albums that have been coming out in this fateful year, with many illusions and after a great effort on the part of the bands, and sometimes of the anonymous patrons who support them in the already habitual crowdfunding .

Bárbara Black is an example of the latter, when she edited her second LP “Love, Death & Flies” after hard work in the composition of the songs, and after the success achieved in the patronage of her project for the recording of the same.

For those who still do not know what band I am talking about, I refer to the solo project of singer Bárbara Black, singer and songwriter of groups such as Black Rock, Burning Kingdom and Bella Bestia among others, who in 2016 began her solo career together with Nitro Destruction on drums and Javier Peláez on guitar with the Ep “Spiritual Rock”, where Góspel, Rock, Blues and Country merged. In 2017 they released their first LP “Ad Libitum”, featuring bassist Daniel Márquez and second guitarist Carlos Cone, with whom they toured the UK and Spain.

Now they return to the charge with “Love, Death & Flies”, where they show us a more aggressive sound in most of the 10 songs that compose it. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered in the Cadillac Blood Studios by Andy C in October 2019 and was released on March 10 with the support of State Rock.

“Love, Death & Flies” starts energetically with the song “Damnified”, a song chosen as a preview of the album, which included the collaboration of Javier Mira, and which is a blow to the face for those who expected a quiet album. A forceful sound that reminds us of the most pole-minded groups on the southern American scene, with very aggressive riffs on the guitars, with Nitro enjoying on drums and with the voice of Barbara moving comfortably through different registers, demonstrating her great level.

It is followed by the song “Tiger Tamer”, another forceful cut where it does not slacken in terms of rawness in its sound, and whose video clip we can enjoy on different platforms. Theme that is recorded in your head with a catchy chorus and a guitar solo that takes you back to the Wild West, which could well be the intro of a new installment of “Jovenes Rebeldes”.

We keep on stepping on the accelerator and we get “No Bullets”, a song that includes the participation of Oscar Sancho on vocals and Cecilio Sanchez-Robles on guitar. Very rocky but wild song, with a chorus that will work perfectly in the future live shows that the band has.

“Desert’s Last Drop” is an oasis of tranquility in this album, a song that is reminiscent of the previous album by Bárbara Black, but which is not out of place at the moment, and which allows us to enjoy the great level that the entire band exceeds.

The song “Kissed By Flames” brings us back to the aggressiveness that this album permeates, with guttural voices combined with melodic voices and acoustic guitars mixed with electrics, in a theme that engages by the different nuances it contains.

“Heroes Above The Stars” brings us back the tranquility of a melodic and catchy song that makes us dance among the stars. From 10.

The song “Twister Girl” reminds us of the classic Mr. Big, from that beginning of drums to which guitars and bass are incorporated. And it is that the influences that the band has run through a lot of musical styles. Brilliant.

“Don’t Play With Fire” is pure hard rock, with a guitar start that accompanies the entire song and reminds us that despite the harshness of various songs on this album, Barbara Black is a Hard Rock group that makes us enjoy at all times.

And we come to the end with “Vampire Love”, a song divided into two parts, which starts with “You Belong To Me” to end with “Queen Of Flies”. Multiple vocal and instrumental nuances in a complex theme with which this album closes.

A positive evolution of this great band, whose confinement has caught them in the middle of the presentation tour, having to suspend the announced dates until everything ends. While that arrives, I leave you the link of the complete album for your enjoyment and to support the bands when we can finally go to their concerts.

Barbara Black – Love, Death & Flies

2020-04-14

9 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0