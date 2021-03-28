Bárbara Bermudo talks to Telemundo about her departure from Univision

In the second part of the interview with Rodner Figueroa from Al Rojo Vivo (Telemundo), Barbara Bermudo spoke about her departure from Univision , a chain in which he worked for more than 15 years. The journalist of Puerto Rican origin broke the silence more than four years after that difficult episode in her professional life, which she said was very hard to overcome, but at the same time, gave her the opportunity to explore her facet as a businesswoman and of course , to develop the best role of his life: that of mother.

As you may recall, Barbara Bermudo left Univision in January 2017, when the television network did not renew her contract. The journalist, who was in charge of Primer Impacto since 2002, left the small screen four years ago and since then has developed as a businesswoman and has a full-time mother.