Bárbara Bermudo spoke about her departure from Univision

Barbara Bermudo finally broke the silence about her unexpected departure from Univision more than four years ago. At the time, Bermudo was one of the most important and beloved personalities in the prestigious television network’s programming.

The Puerto Rican star served as one of the main hosts of the Univision show “Primer Impacto” for fifteen years until January 2017, when she was notified by the television network that her contract would not be renewed. .

In a revealing interview with Rodner Figueroa for Telemundo’s “Al Rojo Vivo,” the television host spoke about her departure from the television industry after so many years of uninterrupted career.

“I learned so many things, but I thanked God because sometimes we don’t understand the changes that happen in our lives and perhaps we see them as something negative, but God turns everything for the better,” emphasized Bárbara Bermudo in the first fragment of the interview.

Bermudo went on to mention that his departure from Univision meant the change he needed in his life to see his daughters evolve, something that he had previously not been able to fully enjoy due to his busy work schedule.

“It is the change that I needed to see my daughters grow, be present in their lives and more in this difficult time of parenting,” said the interpreter.

When referring to the opportunities that have been presented to her since she left Univision, the Puerto Rican communicator highlighted: “God has given me the opportunity to see other things, other doors have opened for me. I have had proposals to return to television, even in the Anglo-Saxon market, but it has entailed moving from the city to New York or California, and I have had to consider it because it is a very big sacrifice ”.

Currently, Bárbara Bermudo has developed an important career in the business world: “I have been able to form three companies where my name or image is not implicit, but it has been a great blessing for my family and for me it has been a great blessing that God has given me the opportunity to do other things that have nothing to do with television, but that have given me a lot of satisfaction ”.

“People think that leaving television means that your world or your life is over, on the contrary, we have been able to reinvent ourselves. In my case, at first it was hard because I had many projects that were about to materialize and that gave me peace of mind because I was a provider for my home, “he added.

Bermudo reiterated that she feels very satisfied with her new life after leaving Univision: “I’m happy because God always has great purposes, we don’t see them at that moment. I didn’t see them at that moment because it made me angry, a bit sad and frustrated ”.

The television presenter emphasized that the true reason for her dismissal from Univision was never disclosed: “It was a very abrupt change for the audience and the real reason was never discussed, but that is now in the past… people and I move on with my life.

“Today I can tell you that I am only grateful to that company that invested in me for so many years,” said the Puerto Rican journalist.

Shortly after Bárbara Bermudo’s departure from Univision, many media outlets speculated that her dismissal was due to a salary increase that she had required and that could not be paid at that time by the company. However, the information was never confirmed or denied by the parties involved.

