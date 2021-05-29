Bárbara Bermudo presents her new daughter

Barbara Bermudo and her family undertook a very special journey in search of the new member of the clan. Together and by car, Mine, Camila Y Sofia they went with their parents to Rhode Island to look for Callie, his new daughter. Her husband, Mario Andres Moreno, he was just as excited to meet his seventh daughter.

It’s about Callie, her new pet, a baby labradoodle who joins the TV host’s family. The little girl came into their lives because Barbara wanted to have a pet, especially a golden retriever; however it could not be so because she is allergic. “You needed a hypoallergenic dog,” said Mario Andrés while his wife and daughters were extremely happy with the new pet.

©@callie.thelabradoodle She is Callie, Barbara Bermudo’s new daughter

Callie immediately got into her new family and started playing with the girls. For a few minutes they ran through the grass happy in a first meeting that marked the beginning of a most loyal and beautiful relationship for a family like Bárbara Bermudo’s.

You already have your own profile on social networks!

Callie is also very photogenic. And with a mom who loves photos and memories of the happiest days, it was to be expected that she would have her own profile on social media. With a beautiful photoshoot, Callie launched her page @ callie.thelabradoodle, in which she poses with mom.

©@callie.thelabradoodle The dog is still a baby, but will grow up surrounded by love in the Moreno-Bermudo family