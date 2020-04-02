Their parents, their children’s grandparents, are protected and only see them through a glass door at home …

Barbara Bermudo She shared a video on Instagram where together with her husband, journalist Mario Andrés Moreno, they demonstrate how they care for her parents, her in-laws, in the face of the pandemic the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus.

Along with the video, the former Univisión star expressed the following thought: “This is how we take care of the grandparents at home, the other grandparents live in Colombia and are also taking precautions! The full video on my Facebook page Barbara Bermudo Oficial…. Look how @marioandresmoreno takes care of his in-laws 🥰 @losabuelitosbermudo ”.

In the publication shared by the television host, you can see Doña Magaly and Gustavo Bermudo through a glass door, since the family also keeps them isolated in order to avoid any possible viral contagion.

Bermudo and her husband emphasize the importance of maintaining social distancing from older adults, in order to safeguard the majority of their health, since they are more exposed to death if they lose their health as a result of COVID-19.

