Barbara Bermudo and her husband reveal how they coped with COVID

The journalist confessed that the hardest thing was when she faced the reality of her husband, because she thought that they would only go to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but it was not like that …

“For me it was the most difficult day, because you cannot enter the hospital. Mario gets in the car, I tell him ‘my love, you are going to get out of this, possibly they give you a medicine, they check your lungs and we go home’ “.

“He (Mario) calls me on Facetime and says, ‘I think I’m going to have to stay.’ Two minutes later the doctors confirmed it. That’s when the world fell apart for us, ”said Barbara, adding that her husband had never been hospitalized.