Barbara and Ernie – Prelude To

Another disc jewel made in pairs is the one formed by the guitarist Ernie Calabria and the singer of Soul Barbara Massey in 1971. An album that became rarity very quickly.

They managed to invoice an R&B album with great psychedelic nuances, proof of this is the genuine version of Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody To Love”. The album is one of those strange pearls where folk and funk were mixed in the early 70s, without leaving behind the trends of psychotropic sounds. “Prelude to …” is a work ahead of its time and that in those times only the smartest knew how to see that it was “The Real Thing”. His way of combining the artistic talents of each one is really great, and they also had the help of a genius such as Eumir Deodado, who at that time was like a little Midas king.

Along with Grady Tate on drums, Ralph McDonald on percussion, and Sam Brown on guitar, plus Ernie’s guitars and Barbara’s keyboards and electric harp, Barbara’s voice is the main instrument that tricks you from the first moment, and in different cuts it can bring to your head many great music. Sometimes it sounds like a cross between Grace Slick and Julie Driscoll, or Carole King and Laura Nyro. A subtle and elegant album that, in a way, contains that magic that the works that Brian Auger did with Julie Driscoll had. Obviously the instrumentation on this record is amazing.

At times, so much prominence of Barbara can weigh down the invention and unfortunately the passage of time is too noticeable in some cuts, but the result is a magnificent album with one of the best versions of the hackneyed theme of the Airplane. The truth is that outside of this album both never enjoyed even a moment of glory, Ernie was more of a guitarist if not a virtuoso, but with a good feeling when it came to playing classical music and as a companion for years for Harry Belafonte. He is also found in some themes of the great Nina Simone or with Anita Carter, but little else. Barbara had worked on Quincy Jones and Cat Stevens records putting her beautiful voice at the service of the choirs. Even on Hendrix’s track, “Crash Landing,” she can be heard meowing behind Jimi’s ropes. Later, Ernie and Barbara met again for the album; from Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee: Book Of Numbers which was a soundtrack.

