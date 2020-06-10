Photographers Patrice Calmettes and Dustin Pittman, who portrayed her so many times, were in charge of communicating the news on Monday afternoon on Instagram: Barbara Allen of Kwiatkowski had died in New York, at the age of 69. “He died peacefully in his sleep,” his family confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday. The disturbing brunette who accompanies Andy Warhol in many snapshots was much more than a muse for the artist. She was an intimate collaborator who was in charge for years of organizing the famous Factory parties. An inescapable protagonist of the New York of the seventies and eighties.

Warhol when her first husband, businessman Joseph Allen, bought half of Interview, the driving magazine of pop art. To “keep entertained” his wife, he gave her part of the shares. The typical: “I had a quarter. He put it in my name to give me something to do, which is ridiculous. I’ve always found it ridiculous about these men thinking that they had to give women things to do,” recalled the socialite. In an interview in The New York Observer. “data-reactid =” 20 “> Allen de Kwiatkowski entered Warhol’s entourage when her first husband, businessman Joseph Allen, bought half of Interview, the leading pop art magazine. In order to “keep his wife entertained,” he gave her part of the shares. Typically: “I owned a quarter. He put it in my name to give me something to do, which is ridiculous. I’ve always found it ridiculous about these men thinking they had to give women things to do, “recalled the socialite in an interview in The New York Observer.

But what Joseph did not count on was that his wife’s entrance into the Warhol Factory in style would become the final stitch of marriage. This was recalled by Fran Lebowitz, who had just signed up to write movie reviews for the magazine back then: “Once discovered by Andy, her marriage was essentially over. I mean, how to keep her in a cage? She started traveling with Andy. became his ‘girlfriend’. “

The daughter of a diplomat, Barbara was born in New Mexico, but grew up between London and Paris. As a teenager she entered the Finch College women’s school and when she was only 19 years old she married Allen. Those who knew her define her as intelligent, naive, discreet and authentic. But above all, terribly seductive. His ragged gaze and jet-black mane conquered Warhol, but also a good handful of illustrious and wealthy men from the most diverse fields: the heir Philip Niarchos, the actor Jack Nicholson, the aristocrat Gianni Agnelli or Mick Jagger himself, who climbed to your window to see it. With the recently deceased photographer Peter Beard he had a three-year romance and with Warren Beatty he was “one nanosecond.”

At that time, in addition to actively collaborating with Warhol and being responsible for organizing the Factory’s parties, “parties as they should be!”, He tried his luck in the cinema, had lunch with Truman Capote at the Quo Vadis restaurant and started making little arrangements. as model. “It was hard being a popular girl. Everybody was chasing you and I didn’t like it. In retrospect I think, ‘Wow, that’s good.’ But no, I didn’t do it with all those people. Because I’m actually a normal girl,” counted George Gurley in 2007.

He was the image of Halston (who was also his neighbor) and worked for Ralph Lauren or Calvin Klein. She became the first woman to pose in jeans on a Harper’s Bazaar cover in January 1972 and in Interview’s “Girl of the Year” in 1977. “I hated that cover, she looked like a squirrel.” That number appears riddled with testimonies from fans like Jagger, who tells how Barbara left him speechless.

She met her second husband, Henryk de Kwiatkowski, in the mid-1980s, while spending a few days at a friend’s house. Like everything in the life of Warhol’s collaborator, that meeting went in a big way: he appeared by helicopter. “He was going to a party that I had no intention of attending, but he had a drink earlier and soon said, ‘I’m going to marry you.’

He was a Pole, 31 years older than Allen, with a story that he would also give to write a good novel. He had fled from the Nazis in 1939, but ended two years as a prisoner of the Soviets in a camp in Siberia. He escaped in time, before World War II ended, to enlist in the RAF and fly various missions against the Germans. After the war he became an aeronautical engineer in Canada and made his fortune by selling planes. Legend has it that he won the Shah of Iran $ 20 million in a game of backgammon.

They were installed in an impressive duplex overlooking the East River, whose decoration was commissioned by Sister Parish and Albert Hadley, the mythical interior designers who rebuilt the White House for the Kennedys. They lived on the property until the Pole’s death in 2003 from cancer. She put the house up for sale just a year ago, for $ 11.5 million, because the 1,600 square meters echoed her living alone with her two dogs.

In a profile of Barbara Allen of Kwiatkowski in Vogue Italy in 2011, they pointed out that “appearing in the diaries of others is indicative of having had a good existence.” Well, Barbara appears 73 times in Andy Warhol’s autobiography (which brought her some trouble with her husband and his teenage stepchildren) and several more in Peter Beard’s memoirs. Not bad for a girl from New Mexico who didn’t know what to do in her life.

By Patricia Rodríguez, EL PAÍS.

