Barakaldo and Izarra tie one in the Nuevo Lasesarre

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Barakaldo and the Izarra ended their participation in the Second Phase of Second B drawing 1-1 this Sunday in the New Lasesarre. The Barakaldo He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Haro Deportivo. On the visitors’ side, the Izarra won in his last two matches of the competition against him Leioa in his stadium and the Portugalete away from home, 4-1 and 0-1 respectively and accumulated four victories in a row in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in seventh position, while the Izarra he came in third place at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second period got off to a good start for him Barakaldo, who premiered his luminous with a goal in his own goal of Endika at 55 minutes. Tied the Izarra with a goal from Rupee at 75 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a score of 1-1 on the scoreboard.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Barakaldo they entered from the bench Julen lopez, Lander, Carlos, Rober Pitu Y Obolskiy replacing Bengoetxea, Big, Iker, Warrior Y Jon urkiza, while changes by the Izarra They were Galician, Sergio Sanchez, Pinillos, Santiago Molina Y Ruben, which entered through Oli, Spahiu, Dario Guti, Vine Y Yoldi.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Estelle team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Rupee.

With this result, the Barakaldo he is left with 22 points and the Izarra with 34 points.

Data sheetBarakaldo:Rabanillo, Iker (Carlos, min.46), Bengoetxea (Julen López, min.46), Guerrero (Rober Pitu, min.46), Alain Ribeiro, Pablo Santana, Ajuriagoikoa, Grande (Lander, min.46), Etxeberría, Seguín and Jon Urkiza (Obolskiy, min. 80)Izarra:Pagola, Endika, Rúper, Oli (Gallego, min.53), Eneko, Iñigo Morte, Jesús Losantos, Parra (Santiago Molina, min.72), Spahiu (Sergio Sánchez, min.59), Yoldi (Ruben, min.72 ) and Darío Guti (Pinillos, min.59)Stadium:New LasesarreGoals:Endika (1-0, min. 55) and Rúper (1-1, min. 75)