The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has advocated this Sunday for «Effective controls» at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and thus avoid it becoming, once again, the «main focus of entry of the virus in Spain».

“We believe that the economy must be reactivated but not at any price. Of course, not doing it by making the same mistakes four months ago. And if the Barajas airport was the main source of entry for the virus in Spain, then let’s not do the same thing four months ago“Let’s put controls in place, but effective controls”, said Aguado in an interview on Onda Cero, collected by Europa Press.

Aguado has thus answered a question about the statements of the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, affirming that it is “contradictory” that the regional government bets on the economic recovery of Madrid and at the same time raise “some kind of restriction on access.”

For the Madrid vice president, “the central government has not established sufficient measures”, such as filling out a form or taking the temperature. Regarding the latter, he recalled Studies that reveal that 40 percent of coronavirus cases do not have fever and are asymptomatic. In addition, he has stated that “visual inspection” is “the closest thing to a joke”.

“Nor that tourists came with a virus on the forehead that could be detected,” added the vice president and spokesman for the Government of the Community of Madrid, who stressed that what worries him most is opening from July 1 “to everyone”.

In this regard, Aguado noted that “opening measures are being launched today in relation to the Schengen countries, but as of July 1, according to the Prime Minister, the borders are opened to everyone, and there are countries where right now they are going through the worst of the pandemic, countries like Brazil, like Peru, even the USA itself ».

«I am very much in favor of calling for safe tourism and that tourists who come to Spain feel safe and Spaniards stay too. With the measures that have been put in place I am not and I imagine that the vast majority of Spaniards do not either, ”he added.

It has also called for understanding between different administrations. “That is why in these last days, weeks, we are asking the Government of Spain to act, for example, at the Barajas Airport, which is its competence. We are not criticizing them, we are trying to make them see reason and be responsible, especially that we learn from what has happened in recent months, and it seems that the Government of Spain is not for the work, “he explained.

Aguado has stated that is concerned that the entry of millions of tourists “In the end, it causes letters to be dealt again, from the epidemiological point of view, and even more virulent strains can enter Spain than already exists here today”, and stressed that if it did not concern it, it would be ” an irresponsible ».

Nursing homes

As for the controversy over the management of residences during the state of alarm, Aguado explained that “four ministers were appointed as competent authorities in different matters, and the competent minister in matters of health and social policies, that is, that without his ‘ok’, without his signature, without his acceptance, no action could be taken, it was Minister Illa ».

“Evidently the ordinary and daily management of what happened on a daily basis continued to correspond to the autonomous communities, and in fact here in Madrid and in other communities everything possible has been done to try to manage the residences in the best possible way against this pandemic, but obviously the Government of Spain had a plus of responsibilities and of competences insofar as he had taken those competences from us as a consequence of the state of alarm, and that is not lost on anyone, “he continued.

According to Aguado, “this also meant, at least in the case of the Community of Madrid, a level of management more thanand somehow prevented being able to be faster in decision-making ».

In any case, Aguado has said thate is not “very much in favor of looking back If it is not to learn from mistakes and to start thinking about the future, “he added that this is what the regional government is doing now,” already designing a new system of residences in the Community of Madrid “, with the objective of “minimizing the possibility of new sprouts as much as possible”.

“If the Government of Spain wants to look to the past, then it will have to be done and many questions will have to be asked about what happened in the last weeks, in the last months, and see who was ultimately responsible for what has happened,” he said. added.

On the other hand, Aguado has stated that the PP and Cs Government coalition of the Community of Madrid “is in good health”, to emphasize that the regional Executive “is a solid government”, and “more solid than the Government of Spain”.

“I think things are being done reasonably well, so we are going to continue working no matter how hard some persist in trying to look for fissures and in trying to destabilize us, because they will not succeed, we want to exhaust this legislature and both the president and I are along this line, knowing that we are the object of much criticism and the object of many gazes, “he asserted.