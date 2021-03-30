Barack Obama’s Kenyan grandmother passes away at 99

Sarah Obama, the woman whom former President Barack Obama considered his own grandmother, died this Monday morning in Kenya at the age of 99. Despite the fact that she did not have a consanguinity link, the ex-president’s remarkable affection for her became palpable and he went to visit her on several occasions in the African country. After knowing the news, Obama shared his pain through an extensive and heartfelt message on his social networks.

© GettyImagesBarack Obama mourning the passing of his ‘Mama Sarah’

“My family and I are in mourning for the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as ‘Mama Sarah’ but known to us as ‘Dani’ or ‘Granny’. We will miss her greatly, but we will gratefully celebrate her long and extraordinary life, ”Michelle Obama’s husband wrote on Twitter.

Nicknamed “Mama Sarah”, she was the third wife of Hussein Onyango Obama, the paternal grandfather of the former American political leader. According to statements made by her daughter to The Nation newspaper, it was revealed that the woman suffered a heart attack last September and had blood sugar problems.

My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/avDY4f1PVu – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 29, 2021

According to sources, the grandmother lived in a modest place in Kogelo, a town northwest of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. When Obama became president in 2008, this abode became a real tourist attraction and had to be fenced off with a fence.

The 44th president of the United States was born in Hawaii and his father, Barack Hussein Obama, in Kogelo. It was in that place where he met what would be his second wife and mother of the former first head of the nation, Ann dunhamwhen they were both studying Russian at the University of Hawaii.

Obama often showed his affection for Dona Sarah and even talks about her in his biography, “My Father’s Dreams.” In the book, he mentions that he met her during his 1988 trip to his father’s homeland.

Sarah attended Obama’s first swearing-in as president in 2009 and it wasn’t until her speech to the UN General Assembly in 2014 that she spoke of her again.



Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.