With those words, Barack Obama described the management of his successor in the United States presidency, Donald Trump, in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

During a private call with some 3,000 former government officials on Friday night, Obama sharply questioned how the White House has dealt with the situation.

“This would have been bad even with the best government,” Obama said in the call that was initially reported by Yahoo News and whose content was later confirmed to US agencies and media by people who participated in it.

“It was a total chaotic mess when the mentality of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to hell with everyone else’ has settled in our government »added

The former president assured that this is one of the reasons why he plans to get fully involved in campaigning for the virtual candidate for the presidency of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden.

Obama supported Biden in facing Trump in the upcoming presidential election. THE PRESS / .

“This next election is so important because we will not be fighting only against a specific individual or against a political party. What we are fighting against are these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divisive, and seeing others as enemies has become a strong impetus in American life, “he said.

Obama stressed that these forces are also present on the international scene. “That is part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and irregular,” he added.

The worst hit country

More than 78,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, a country that with more than 1.3 million confirmed cases until May 9 has the highest number of infections in the world.

Beyond the high number of infections, covid-19 has left millions of unemployed in the United States. THE PRESS / .

Many states in that country have applied confinement measures since March but have now begun to lift those restrictions, to allow citizens to return to their jobs.

However, health experts warn that this can help the virus continue to spread.

Trump’s response to the pandemic has been mixed.

In February, the US president disparagedor the threat and said that it would disappear, but in mid-March he recognized its severity.

Kayleigh McEnany, a White House spokeswoman, said of Obama’s criticism that Trump’s response to the coronavirus has been “unprecedented” and has saved the lives of American citizens.

