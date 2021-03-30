Barack Obama’s “grandmother” dies in Kenya at 99

Sarah Obama, whom former US President Barack Obama considered his grandmother, died Monday in Kenya at the age of 99, relatives reported.

Barack Obama said that he and his family were mourning the loss of whom “many affectionately knew as ‘Mama Sarah’ but for us it was ‘Dani’ or Granny.”

“We will miss her very much, but we will gratefully celebrate her long and extraordinary life,” she said on Twitter.

Sarah Obama’s daughter, Marsat Onyango, confirmed the death to AFP. “He went with God. He passed away this morning, ”he said.

Family spokesman Sheikh Musa Ismail said Sarah Obama had been unwell for a week but had tested negative for COVID-19.

She had been admitted to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in Kisumu, western Kenya.

Sarah Obama, a simple country woman, was long famous for the hot porridge and donuts that she served at a local school. But he rose to world fame with the 2008 election of his grandson Barack as the first black president of the United States.

His modest home, now famous after Barack Obama visited Kenya as an Illinois senator in 2006, became a tourist attraction with his election victory in November 2008.

Born in 1922 in a village on the shores of Lake Victoria, Sarah was the third wife of Husein Onyango Obama, paternal grandfather of the former American president.

Onyango Obama, a former British Army fighter in Burma who died in 1975, is said to have been the first man in his village to exchange goatskin clothing for pants.

– “Strong and virtuous” –

Although there was no blood tie between Barack and Sarah Obama, he always referred to her as his grandmother.

On his trip to Kenya as president of the United States, he met her among other members of his family in Nairobi.

After leaving office, he traveled home to the town of Kogelo in 2018, joking that he hadn’t been able to do so in 2015 because his plane was too big to land in Kisumu.

The former US president is linked to his Kenyan family through his father, also named Barack Obama, an economist Obama has said he “never really knew.”

He met Barack Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, in Hawaii. But he left when Obama was just two years old and died in a car accident in Nairobi in 1982, at the age of 46.

Obama Sr. had served in the government of Jomo Kenyatta, who led Kenya into independence from Great Britain until his death 14 years later in 1978.

The two men did not get along. Kenyatta, father of current Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, fired Obama’s father, an exclusion that would help fuel his alcoholism.

Kenyatta said Monday that the country “lost a strong and virtuous woman. A matriarch who kept the Obama family together and was an icon of family values. “

“Mama Sarah” will be buried Tuesday at her home, in accordance with Islamic traditions, said Ismail, the family spokesman.