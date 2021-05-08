Barack Obama’s emotional farewell to his dog Bo

It is an unwritten tradition, but most presidents of the United States usually have the company of a pet. Joe Biden has brought a furry tenant back into the White House after Donald Trump broke tradition. His predecessor, Barack Obama, had a puppy named Bo. And this Saturday the animal has died of cancer.

The former president of the United States himself has announced it on his Twitter account. “Today our family lost a true friend and faithful companion“Obama wrote.

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant and gentle presence in our lives, happy to see us on our good days, our bad days and every day in between, “he said.

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

The text was accompanied by an image of Barack Obama himself, wearing sports attire, running in parallel with Bo down one of the countless corridors of the White House.

Bo was a Portuguese Spaniel. The breed was chosen on purpose because it is hypoallergenic and Malia, one of the daughters of the Obama couple, she was allergic to dog hair.

The dog, who has died at the age of 12, owed its name to several factors: BO are the initials of the former president, and it was also the name of the cat of Malia and Sasha’s cousins, the politician’s daughters. Plus, it’s also a nod to Michelle Obama’s father, who was nicknamed Diddley – there was a famous blues singer named Bo Diddley.

In January 2016, the special service detained a man who planned to kidnap Bo. The man, a native of North Dakota, was carrying two guns in his van when he was detained.