Barack Obama called Trump a “racist and sexist pig” and a “corrupt son of a bitch,” says new book

The ex-president Barack Obama It would have been unleashed in 2020 in its negative qualifications towards the former president Donald trump during the last presidential campaign.

The democrat was careful in how he referred to the Republican, so as not to affect the now president Joe bidenBut a new book recounts that at events with donors and advisers, Obama spoke freely.

The book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, written by Edward-Isaac Dovere, a journalist for The Atlantic, recounts how that the former Democratic president expressed himself.

Obama referred to the Republican as a “madman”, a “racist and sexist pig”, “that fucking lunatic” and a “corrupt son of a bitch”, according to a preview published by The Guardian, the first outlet to have access to the book, which will be published next week.

Relations between Democrats are recounted in the book, according to other reports, including a passage from the now-first lady. Jill biden against the now vice president Kamala harris during the primary contest.

“(He should) go to hell,” Jill Biden said after Harris attacked the now president in the Democratic debates.

The report adds that Trump’s “hate for Obama” is well known And he often expresses it, even remembered when he promoted the conspiracy theory that the former Democratic president was not an American.

Obama also has no great sympathy for Trump, but has rarely criticized him in public, much less as the book is reported.

Obama’s stance grew over time. In 2017 he made his position clear.

“He’s crazy,” says the author Obama would have expressed. “The big donors seek to get a reaction out of you in exchange for the big checks they were writing to your foundation”.

Criticism of the Democrat rose in tone.

“More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be that bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we would have a racist and sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … to ‘that damn lunatic’ “says the book, according to the report.

Obama’s biggest anger would come when an investigation was conducted into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 elections and Trump was in dialogue with foreign leaders, including Vladimir Putin.

“’That corrupt son of a bitch,’ Obama commented.

When Trump won the presidency in 2016, former President Obama and his wife Michelle They welcomed the Trumps into the White House, but the Trumps did not give the Bidens the same courtesy.