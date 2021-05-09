Barack and Michelle Obama say goodbye with emotional messages to their dog Bo, who died of cancer



Barack Obama.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Just a few hours ago, the former president of the United States, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, they announced through their social networks a very unfortunate news.

With emotional farewell messages, the couple reported the passing of their beloved pet, Bo, a dog whom the Obama family welcomed in April 2009 when they entered the White House and who he had been battling cancer.

“Today our family lost a true friend and faithful companion“Thus begins the text that Barack posted on Instagram along with several images of him and his puppy. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant and gentle presence in our lives., happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between, “and continued,” He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, he had a big bark but didn’t bite, he loved to jump He went to the pool in the summer, he was unflappable around the kids, he lived around the dinner table and had fantastic hair. It was exactly what we needed and more than we expected. We will miss him so much“, He concluded.

Michelle, for her part, also spoke a few words to say goodbye to her partner.

“This afternoon was difficult for our family. We say goodbye to our best friend, our dog, Bo, after a battle with cancer”He began in his post in which he also added adorable images of his four-legged friend.

“In the 2008 election campaign we promised our daughters that we would have a puppy after the elections. At that time, Bo was supposed to be the girls’ partner. We had no idea how much it would mean to all of us”, He added.

Throughout her message, Barack’s wife expressed what Bo meant to her, mentioning some of the most beautiful memories they lived together and ended by asking her followers to give love to their pets.

“Please give your furry family members a little more hug tonight and give them a tummy rub.”, it reads at the end of his post.

The Portuguese water breed dog died at the age of 12 and he played a very important role in the Obama family, helping the former president to fulfill a promise to his daughters Malia and Sasha that they could have a dog after the election. Also, they named him after Barack Obama’s initials.