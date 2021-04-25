Baptist, obsessed with the end

Dave Bautista talks about the shocking ending of ‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyderIt will mean the return of the director to the world of zombies from ‘Dawn of the Dead‘ in 2004.’Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyderIt will have a theatrical release on May 14 and can be seen on Netflix from May 21.

‘Dawn of the Dead‘(Zack Snyder, 2004), the brilliant remake of’Zombie‘(George A. Romero, 1978) who updated the genre just before fashion turned the living dead mainstream, remains for many the true jewel of Zack snyder. When it became known that he was preparing a crazy zombie action movie in Las Vegas called ‘Army of the dead‘(now already’Army of the dead‘), expectations began to heat up.

With Dave Bautista as protagonist next to Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo rossi Y Tig Notaro in its cast. This production of The Stone Quarry, formerly known as Cruel and Unusual Films, which is nothing but the producer of the filmmaker himself and his wife, Deborah Snyder, will be distributed by Netflix in 2021 and, apparently, the streaming giant has liked it and its protagonist, also a giant, is delighted.

“I am obsessed with the ending of this movie. I think it has one of the strongest endings I’ve ever seen in a movie, ”he comments on Justice Con (via GamesRadar). “It is very well done. It’s really good, it’s a good old-fashioned narrative. And it leaves you wanting more. I can’t even talk about the actor at the end of the film, but his performance is so strong, he’s so interesting.

“There is a lot going on in this movie, there are a lot of layers. There are relationships and backstories, and obviously there’s a zombie apocalypse, and there’s a heist right in the middle, ”he explains. “And the action is incredible, the drama is also incredible, and there are also tons of comic moments in this movie, but tons, it’s also a really fun movie.”

“There is something about the end of this movie that I am absolutely obsessed with,” he says. “I love the ending of this movie, I love it.”

Directed by Snyder, who has also signed the script alongside Shay hatten Y Joby harold, the title promises to be a bloody heist and zombie adventure in which a group of mercenaries plan an ambitious robbery in Las Vegas despite an incipient plague of the undead.

Netflix

