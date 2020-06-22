The Covid-19 has changed many dynamics and stopped some activities. Others have had to adapt to new realities, such as the case of Sacrament of baptism, which according to Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the orientation is to carry it out in cases of emergency or death threat.

“(The baptisms) we are postponing. We have suggested to some that, if it is urgent, if the child is sick, our liturgy speaks of baptism in danger of death and there is a rite that can be done by a lay person: the mother, an aunt. The formula that says: I baptize you in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, Amen and pour water on it, ”explained the cardinal.

He commented that this comes from “relief water.” “The relief water was that, that when there were no priests, which was frequent, there was someone in the town who was the reciter, when the father arrived he was already doing the sacrament with the anointing itself,” he said.

In cases where baptism is performed in danger or in a special situation, it is recommended that when normal conditions return, the person be taken to the church to make the respective anointing of the sacrament.

It is important that the family write down the date, time and godparents of the baptized, as a souvenir and to explain it in the church when they make their own anointings which are: the anointing of the Holy Chrism and the anointing of the oil of the catechumens and they are already registered in the church as baptized.

Pastors take action

Cardinal Brenes commented that the church was the first to launch the SOS on March 16 as the Episcopal Conference, to take measures to protect the population from the Covid-19 contagion.

“No one, not politicians, not private initiative, not the state, no one had said anything about keeping. I had a meeting with the presidents of episcopal conferences from all over Central America and we realized that of the six Central American countries, the five had very drastic measures and that in those drastic measures even the Church had to accept them and the measures were: everything is closed and temples were closed. In Nicaragua there has not been such a drastic measure, but it has been a voluntary confinement, ”said Cardinal Brenes.

He indicated that being a volunteer had the inconvenience with the parishioners because it was said that adults did not attend and they were the first to go. “It is part of this history of ours to call for a voluntary confinement and not a confinement of law as in other countries,” he added.

He said that priests are responsible for their health, the health of people around them and of society as pastors.

In this sense, he commented that social ministry has been active supporting vulnerable sectors. Likewise, Caritas has carried out support tasks such as bringing alcohol and medicines for those who need it.

“It has been a very beautiful job. Of the 115 parishes, more than 90% are doing activities. I met with 130 priests through Zoom, I have permanent contact with them, I call them on the phone, on WhatsApp and I have these meetings, ”said Brenes.

However, he commented that the crisis has also affected those who support the Church in these tasks and collect less aid to bring it to vulnerable sectors.

Church online

On the transformation that the church has had, he commented that the consolation is done through phone calls, WhatsApp and prayer for the parishioners.

“It is also sad when (the disease) affects people very close to you. For example, my neighbor died and I couldn’t go. All that is sad, it marks one. As the Pope says, the pastor cries in the depths of his heart, “said the religious.