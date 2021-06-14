Banyoles and Santfeliuenc draw 1-1 and the points are shared

06/13/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

The Banyoles and the Santfeliuenc ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division drawing 1-1 this Sunday in the Nou Municipal. The Banyoles wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Joined Esportiva Valls by a score of 2-0. On the visitors’ side, the Santfeliuenc lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous match against the CF Peralada. With this result, the Bano team is fifth after the end of the match, while the Santfeliuenc is sixth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for the Sanfeliuense team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from David toro in the 79th minute. Banyoles through a bit of Dembo Batchilly in the aftermath, in 89, thus closing the confrontation with a final result of 1-1.

The Sanfeliuense coach gave entry to David toro, Cheerful, Orange tree, Vidal Y Guille replacing Adrian toro, Daniel Pena, Joan Rubio, Garcia Y blunt, while on the part of the Banyoles replaced Brown, Fabregas, Dembo Batchilly Y Gispert for Sergi, Room, Congost Y Guell.

At the moment, the Banyoles is left with 33 points and Santfeliuenc with 31 points.

Data sheetBanyoles:Martí, Quimo, Ignasi Gómez, Sala (Fábregas, min.65), Sergi (Moreno, min.58), Pimentel, Bargalló, Monchi, Guell (Gispert, min.80), Congost (Dembo Batchilly, min.80) and Ivan TorreblancaSantfeliuenc:Bath, Durán, Garcia (Vidal, min.89), Kevin, Romo (Guille, min.89), Adrián Toro (David Toro, min.63), Valero, Mario, Sani, Daniel Peña (Alegre, min.82) and Joan Rubio (Naranjo, min.82)Stadium:Nou MunicipalGoals:David Toro (0-1, min. 79) and Dembo Batchilly (1-1, min. 89)