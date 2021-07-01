Banxico will act if inflation is not reduced to around 5%: Heath

. videos

Eviatar, a new piece of land that faces Israeli and Palestinian settlers

Eviatar (West Bank), Jun 30 (.) .- Dressed in her best pink crochet dress, Shalon celebrates her eighth birthday in the barracks converted into her new family home, decorated with colored balloons, in the illegal settlement of Eviatar, in Occupied West Bank, as he breathes in the thick and suffocating smoke from burning tires from the nearby village of Beita, where his Palestinian neighbors are thus protesting his presence. The rapid uprising of that settler settlement, irregular by Israeli law, has sparked a wave of protests in Beita, with five protesters killed in less than a month, a tense situation that has forced the new Israeli government to negotiate the evacuation settlers temporary before the end of this week. “We have agreed to leave only because it is temporary. We want to make sure that in the future we can permanently return to this beautiful place that we have built from scratch,” Ayelet Schlissel tells . about Eviatar, a settlement built on the arid terrain. and dusty hillside named after Eviatar Borovsky, a settler assassinated by a Palestinian in 2013. The settlers claim they have reached a verbal agreement with the new Israeli government, led by the religious ultra-nationalist and former settler leader Naftali Benet, to leave the place until they define the legal status of this piece of land, which is Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 by Israel. But the residents of Eviatar trust that, sooner or later, Israel will take over the land, either declaring it state land, for security reasons or regularizing it in its current legislation, contrary to the position of the international community that rejects the colonies. “There is a scheme agreed between the parties, but it is not signed yet,” government sources confirmed to ., while the settlers continued today, 48 hours after the expiration of the deadline to evacuate, with their usual routine and some even propped up the foundations of their houses or erected new structures. In fact, there is a waiting list of 70 families to settle in Eviatar, where more than 1,500 people spontaneously arrived last Shabbat -the Jewish holiday Saturday- to celebrate the conquest of the place, which has become a new symbol of the settler movement. . “It was very exciting,” recalls Ayelet. They settled in May on those lands that have historically belonged to the Palestinian villages of Beita, Kablan and Yitma – near the city of Nablus – and immediately built fifty structures that house 53 families and more than one hundred adolescents in that settlement. , still illegal under Israeli law, although they have Army troops deployed in the vicinity that protect them from Palestinian attacks. Ayelet has moved with her husband and five daughters to one of those 22-square-meter barracks in Eviatar, instead of staying in their two-story, 180-square-meter house in Ariel, another settlement in the occupied West Bank, an area the settlers call with the biblical term of Judea and Samara and that they consider ancestral domains of the Jewish people that they must reconquer. “It is the correct thing,” insists Ayelet, although she admits that it is not pleasant to endure “the attacks” of the Palestinian neighbors of Beita, who have reacted with anger, animosity and violence to this new invasion of their territory, although for years the Army The Israeli did not allow them to cross these lands, citing “security reasons”. Palestinians have thrown stones at troops and burned swaths of land, while Israeli military deployed in the area have responded with riot control ammunition and live bullets in several clashes in recent weeks, which have claimed the lives of five Palestinians. including two teenagers aged 15 and 16, victims they have fired at torchlight vigils that led to further protests. In addition, a hundred Palestinians were injured by live ammunition, according to the UN. Faced with the growing tension around Eviatar, the Israeli Government has been forced to negotiate the departure of the settlers – although a military base with an Israeli flag will remain – which has represented the first challenge related to the occupation for the new Executive, that brings together eight parties of all ideologies that, on the Palestinian question, navigate from annexation to the peaceful solution of the two states. “Every Israeli government must be Zionist and every Zionist government must understand that we must build on Jewish land,” Amichi Ben David, 27, a leader of the settlement that has negotiated with the authorities, told .. For the time being he will return to his home in Hebron, also on occupied Palestinian soil, reassured by what he considers a victory for the settler movement. “For us the important thing is to be here as Jews. Even if we have to leave temporarily, the Army remains,” he insists. The agreement with the government, according to David, contemplates that as soon as the status of the land is resolved, the settlers will return to install a yeshiva, a Jewish religious school, with a few families and dozens of students, a common first step before setting up colonies. permanent Israelis. The dispute over Eviatar comes amid a period of tense calm in the region, following the strong spike in violence last May, which included an escalation of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza, as well as protests, attacks and multiple incidents. violent in the West Bank. Sara Gómez Armas (c) . Agency