The head of the financial body argued that, however, federal social programs could be the way to alleviate the economic damage caused by the global slowdown.

The businesses and households Mexicans will be directly affected by economic braking unprecedented caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, estimated Banco de México (Banxico).

Unlike the 2008 economic crisis that affected financial intermediaries and caused a “domino” effect in the rest of the sectors, the collapse caused by the expansion of the coronavirus will directly impact companies and households due to the fact that their income, anticipated Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, Governor of Banxico.

“On this occasion, the impact will go one step further, which is, directly, to companies and households that are going to see their income decrease significantly during these months of the emergency,” he said in an interview with Aristegui News.

According to the official, it will be in the second quarter of 2020 when the deeper economic impact. However, he acknowledged that uncertainty persists regarding the effects that the pandemic will have in the third and fourth quarters.

“We are facing a very uncertain environment as we have no precedent in recent history. Now we have a sanitary shock leading to a freeze on economic activity. The longer this economic freeze is sustained, there can be very different economic difficulties in different companies and sectors and that is what is uncertain; to be able to identify if there will be credit risk, losses or if economic activity can be sustained in better conditions for when social interaction can be normalized ”, he pointed out.

To face the economic effects of Covid-19 He explained that, on the business side, many financial intermediaries are in “a very good position” since they can have them as borrowers, manage the payroll, know who, and know the normal flow of income and expenses.

The commercial and development banking, he stressed, can play a countercyclical role in financing during this adverse period.

As for households, he proposed using the federal program standards as a mechanism to provide economic support in a more agile way to the vulnerable population.

“All the registers that have been enriched by possible beneficiaries of programs can be a mechanism by which some of these supports can be made available. We know that development banking plays a key role in this regard and, in fact, Bank of Mexico It works in a coordinated way to be able to solve logistical issues of cash distribution ”, he added.

To guarantee the flow of resources in the national market, explained that Banxico implemented the government securities swap strategy and monetary policy was advanced by reducing the reference rate by 50 points.

While in the international market, auctions and foreign exchange hedges are promoted to support the price of the peso.

Blinda Banxico reserves

Mexico’s international reserves, which amount to $ 185 billion, are not committed by the auction of exchange hedges, assured Díaz de León Carrillo.

Given that there is no precedent for the economic crisis due to the pandemic, the governor of Banxico emphasized that banking institutions will have to streamline the flow of resources to the sectors that demand it and defer debts for up to four months.

See the full interview here: