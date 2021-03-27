Banxico should continue to depend on data, according to its governor

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s central bank will continue to adopt a data-dependent strategy for monetary policy going forward, Banxico Governor Alejandro Díaz de León said in an interview on Thursday after the Governing Board of the bank decided to keep borrowing costs at their lowest level in nearly five years.

Banco de México voted unanimously to keep its benchmark rate at 4% after inflation accelerated beyond its maximum target in early March, following a record easing cycle of 8.25% since August 2019 .

When asked if some analysts were correct in believing that the easing cycle was over, Díaz de León told Bloomberg News: “We have stressed that we must continue to depend on the data. Obviously I would say that there are several impacts on the economy and on inflation ”.

Mexico is likely to have a negative output gap “for some time,” he said, although he noted that prices have faced upward pressure due to the impact on supplies, the depreciation of the Mexican peso and a shift toward demand for goods in place of services.

In the absence of a major fiscal stimulus from the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Banxico has done most of the heavy lifting in the fight against last year’s 8.2% contraction. And the recovery appears to be slowing down; economic activity fell 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction registered in the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Thursday.

The bank has recently taken a more cautious approach, avoiding cutting the key rate at its November and December meetings before unanimously deciding on a quarter-point reduction last month. Rising inflation, the weakening of the peso, and rising US Treasury yields have added pressure to prevent further monetary easing.

