The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could generate a drop in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of up to 8.8 percent this year and a loss of up to 1,400,000 formal jobs, projected by Banco de México (Banxico). Read: They warn that unemployment will affect more young people

During the presentation of its quarterly report January-March 2020, the Governing Board of the central bank proposed three scenarios for the behavior of the Mexican economy.

According to various scenarios, by 2020, GDP growth of between -4.6% and -8.8% could be expected, a loss of 800 thousand to 1.4 million formal jobs and a current account deficit of between 0.3 and 1.5% of GDP. https://t.co/LXYyxVwFmt pic.twitter.com/TOvVHmPijn – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 27, 2020

In the scenario of type V affectation, the economic damages – caused both by the weakness of the external demand caused by the pandemic, and by a lower production of various sectors of activity in compliance with the social distancing measures – are concentrated in the first semester of the year.

Subsequently, a relatively rapid recovery in economic activity is assumed, which persists in early 2021, normalizing the growth rate of activity in the rest of the horizon. This would result in a contraction of GDP of -4.6 per scientist in 2020 and an expansion of 4 percent in 2021.

In the deep V type scenario, the effects on economic activity are more intense and extend to the third quarter of the year, and then present a reactivation towards the end of the year and during 2021.

Under the assumptions of this scenario, this would lead to a fall in GDP of -8.8 percent in 2020 and growth of 4.1 percent in 2021.

Finally, in the scenario of deep U-type affectation, the weakness of economic activity caused by the shock in the first half of 2020 extends for the rest of the year, followed by a slow recovery during 2021. This would cause a drop in GDP of – 8.3 percent in 2020 and a further decrease of -0.5 percent in 2021.

Regarding employment, Banxico highlighted that the uncertainty regarding growth forecasts translates, in turn, into uncertainty regarding expectations for the variation in the number of jobs registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

“Based on the described scenarios, a wide range of possible results is presented for this indicator. Thus, in 2020 a negative variation of between 1,400 and 800,000 jobs could be observed, while by 2021 a variation of between -200 and 400 thousand jobs, “he predicted.

The central bank highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has generated a worldwide health emergency that has been accompanied by simultaneous supply, demand and financial shocks.

“The fact that the evolution of the pandemic is still in process both globally and nationally generates a high degree of uncertainty for any projection of Mexico’s economic activity. In particular, the duration and depth of the pandemic is still uncertain, both in Mexico and in other countries. “

“This, in turn, implies uncertainty about the duration and severity of the containment and social distancing measures that will need to be adopted and maintained. Furthermore, even in the event of the eventual relaxation or lifting of many of the containment measures, there are risks of additional outbreaks and it is unknown when an effective treatment or vaccine might be available, “he said.

