May 15, 2020 | 9:51 am

The Governor of Banco de México (Banxico), Alejandro Díaz de León, stated that the current challenge for the central bank is to identify the path that monetary policy must take to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Díaz de León stressed that in this context two shocks have been observed, one in economic activity and the other in financial activity, and therefore they must make adjustments in the conduct of their decisions.

The challenge for the conduct of monetary policy is to be able to identify which is the best adjustment and the path that the monetary policy stance should take in this environment of less activity,

The governor of Banxico said in an interview for Heraldo Radio this Friday.

Díaz de León’s statements come after Banxico cut its interest rate by 50 basis points to place it at 5.50%, its lowest level in three years.

In his monetary policy announcement, he stressed that “the balance of risks on inflation remains uncertain.”

The Banxico governing board said that the downside risks to the expected trajectory of inflation are the widening of the negative GDP gap and the effects of the reduction in energy prices; while on the upside there are pressures on the depreciation of the peso and possible disruptions in the production and distribution chains of some goods and services.

Until April, inflation stood at 2.15% and accumulated 11 months within Banxico’s target range of 3 +/- one percentage point.

Díaz de León also said that the financial shock caused a depreciation of the exchange rate and that it can be reflected with outflows of capital flows, so that “we really have to find the best way to conduct ourselves in this environment.”

The Impact of Interest Rate Cuts

Regarding the pace of cuts to the Banxico interest rate, the head of the central bank recalled that the impact could not be reflected due to the confinement situation in Mexico.

“In an environment like the one we have, a reduction in the interest rate may not have the immediate effect on household and business spending precisely because of confinement, and it is difficult to think of a home where the family is confined Díaz de León said.

Spending opportunities are very limited,

added.

In addition, he stressed that Banxico must act quickly due to current economic conditions “we will make the decisions that are needed, when they are needed.”