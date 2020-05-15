Banco de México decided this Thursday to decrease the base to the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 points to a level of 5.5%. Read: AMLO: Free Life Insurance for Staff Serving COVID-19

The marked decrease in the prices of raw materials, especially oil, as well as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led various central banks to significantly reduce their interest rates and implement other extraordinary measures to promote the proper functioning of their financial systems.

Banco de México indicated in a statement that this economic environment has led to a significant deterioration in global financial conditions, which caused a depreciation of its currencies and volatility in its exchange markets, including the Mexican peso.

He pointed out that the economic activity in Mexico had a significant contraction in the first quarter of the year, and with the effects associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects are expected to deepen in the second quarter and lead to significant contractions in the job.

He indicated that annual headline inflation in Mexico decreased from 3.25 to 2.15% between March and April 2020 as a result of a decrease in the non-core component from 2.19 to -1.96% and the core component from 3.60 to 3.50% in the same period.

He explained that expectations for general inflation in the short term have decreased, while those for the medium and long term have remained relatively stable at levels above the 3% target.

He mentioned that the risks to the expected trajectory of inflation underscore the significant widening in the negative output gap and the effects of the reduction in energy prices. And on the upside, that the depreciation of the exchange rate is greater or more persistent, as well as possible disruptions in the production and distribution chains of some goods and services. In this context, the balance of risks for inflation remains uncertain.

He indicated that there are significant challenges for monetary policy and the economy in general. Therefore, the Banxico Governing Board unanimously decided to decrease the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to a level of 5.5%.

Lastly, he stated that the Governing Board will take the actions required based on the additional information and considering the strong impact on productive activity, as well as the evolution of the financial shock facing the country, in such a way that the reference rate be consistent with the orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the Bank of Mexico target in the term in which the monetary policy operates.

