Banco de México published three circulars indicating the rules that financial institutions must comply with in order to access resources

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) published this Tuesday in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) three circulars that are part of the 10 rules of operation so that financial institutions can access resources against COVID-19.

These resources will allow them to have liquidity and to fund, mainly, small and medium businesses who need resources after the health crisis due to the coronavirus.

In these circulars, he indicates the rules that financial institutions must comply with in order to access the facilities of points four, five and six of the 10 it released in April.

The injection of resources is for an amount of up to 750 billion pesos, which when added to what has already been implemented, the total is equivalent to 3.3 percent of GDP in 2019.

The circulars are addressed to the institutions of multiple banking and development banking.

The Circular 16/2020 it is relative to the temporary ease of securities lending operations with Banxico.

The Circular 17/2020 talks about the rules applicable to government securities reporting operations with the institution to cover liquidity needs.

In the Circular 18/2020 The rules applicable to corporate title reporting operations with Banco de México are established to cover liquidity needs.

Banxico reported that they only have to publish points seven and eight, which correspond to the release of resources associated with the Monetary Regulation Deposit (DRM).

The eighth measure is that of ease of financing to multiple banking institutions guaranteed with loans to corporations, for the financing of micro, small and medium enterprises.

With information from El Financiero