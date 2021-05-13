Banxico maintains rate, bets on temporary increase in inflation

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s central bank decided to keep its key interest rate near a five-year low, betting that the price spike that pushed inflation to more than double its target will be temporary.

The Bank of Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Díaz de León, kept borrowing costs at 4% on Thursday, after consumer prices hit 6.1% in April, well above the 3% target. All 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipated the decision, as board members seek to continue injecting crucial stimulus even as prices rise.

After an aggressive easing cycle that lowered the rate from 8.25% as of August 2019, the bank, known as Banxico, has recently taken a more careful approach, making only a quarter-point cut in its latest five meetings since November.

The deputy governor of the monetary authority, Gerardo Esquivel, said last month that he expects the inflationary spike to be temporary, as prices compare with a steep fall at this time last year, a phenomenon known as the base effect. Most economies, from the United States to Chile, are experiencing a similar price shock.

While Esquivel expects inflation to fall below the bank’s target ceiling of 4% in July, some economists are less optimistic and are beginning to anticipate a rate hike in late 2021 or early 2022. Mexican swap markets are discounting increases of around 50 basis points in the rate during the second half of this year.

High prices will continue due to real inflationary pressures caused by the economic reopening in the Mexican service sector and the global increase in raw material prices, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE.

Mexican staples such as tomatoes, avocados and tortillas led price increases in April, suggesting that inflation is hurting the poorest segments of the population. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called last week for inflation to be kept under control to prevent consumers from suffering additional costs.

In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus from the López Obrador government, Banxico has done most of the heavy lifting to combat last year’s 8.2% contraction, the worst in Mexico in nearly a century. The country also benefited from a record level of remittances sent by Mexican workers from the US.

Latin America’s second-largest economy is expected to grow 5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

