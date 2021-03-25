Banxico maintains interest rate, as inflation increases

(Bloomberg) – Mexico’s central bank unanimously decided to keep its key interest rate at the lowest level in nearly five years, amid rising inflation and refraining from adding stimulus as the country’s recovery slows .

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Díaz de Leon, kept borrowing costs at 4%, after price increases soared beyond their target limit in early March. Seventeen of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted retention. The remaining seven were expecting a quarter-point cut, and several analysts revised their calls for cut after surprising 4.12% inflation data was released on Wednesday.

“In a highly uncertain environment, risks to inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose significant challenges for monetary policy,” Banxico wrote in a statement. “It is necessary to promote an orderly adjustment in financial conditions and a change in relative prices.”

After an aggressive easing cycle that lowered rates 8.25% since August 2019, the bank known as Banxico has recently taken a more careful approach, avoiding making cuts at its November and December meetings before deciding last month. , unanimously, a reduction of a quarter of a point.

While Lt. Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on February 12 that the bank could have room for at least two more cuts in 2021, that window could have closed. The spike in inflation, the depreciation of the Mexican peso, and rising US Treasury yields have added pressure to avoid further monetary easing.

In fact, swap traders were trading more than 90 basis points higher than Banxico at the end of the year before the decision.

“Even the more moderate members within the Board are increasingly concerned about market dynamics because of the effect it has on overall economic conditions,” said Gabriel Lozano, chief economist for Mexico at JPMorgan Chase & Co., before the announcement. of Banxico.

In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus from the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Banxico has done most of the heavy lifting in fighting last year’s 8.2% contraction, the worst in Mexico in nearly a century. .

In January, economic activity fell 5.4% year-on-year, double the 2.7% reduction recorded the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said on Thursday.

By keeping rates unchanged from last month’s cut expectations, the bank is somewhat joining the more aggressive approach of other large emerging economies so far in 2021. Brazil, Russia and Turkey increased borrowing costs In the past week.

Keeping rates flat for a long period could also put more pressure on Latin America’s most traded currency. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising US Treasury yields and volatility in emerging markets prompted an exodus of foreign investors from the country’s local bonds.

Since January, the majority of the Board has been made up of members appointed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who in the past has called for lower rates. The refusal to cut suggests that the board still upholds the bank’s traditional concerns about financial stability, rather than focusing solely on supporting economic growth.

