No country knows real numbers of infected and dead: López-Gatell, reports Millennium.

This is the featured news this Thursday, May 28 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

They pay 6 thousand! by a face mask

Mexico City portal reports purchase of 4 thousand masks. They award a contract for 25 million pesos; the most expensive are worth 76 pesos in the market

THE DAY

Yesterday the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus

Much of deaths could have been avoided: specialists

THE UNIVERSAL

Financial Intelligence Unit goes for bank accounts of cartels and García Luna

Grandson: There are 19 complaints still open in the hands of the Attorney General of the Republic

MILLENNIUM

No country knows real numbers of infected and dead: López-Gatell

We have been consistent and “nobody wants to deceive the population in any way”, the undersecretary of health tells senators; predicts 30 thousand deaths

EXCÉLSIOR

Governors get their stoplight

After sustaining that the guide of return to the activities will be the federal one. Olga Sánchez Cordero clarified that the application of this will take into account the context that each state faces in the face of the pandemic

THE FINANCIAL

Banco de México expects GDP drop of up to 8.8% this year

It warns more damages to the economy if the isolation is prolonged and there are stricter measures

THE ECONOMIST

At the door, another blow against electric self-supply companies

Today, in the plenary session of the Energy Regulatory Commission they analyze the increase in transmission rates