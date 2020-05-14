The Banxico Governing Board lowered the target for the Interbank Interest Rate to 5.50 percent by 50 basis points

The Governing Board of Banco de México (Banxico) decided to decrease by 50 basis points the goal for Interest rate Interbank overnight at a level of 5.50 percent.

According to the statement of Banxico, timely information shows that economic activity in Mexico It had a significant contraction in the first quarter of the year, to which the effects associated with the pandemic in March were incorporated, which considerably affected the production of goods and services.

“Although the magnitude and duration of the effects caused by the pandemic are still unknown, it is anticipated that these will deepen in the second quarter and lead to significant contractions in employment. Thus, the slack conditions continue to expand considerably, in a context in which the balance of risks for growth is significantly biased to the downside, ”he warns.

He noted that the challenges arising from the pandemic for the conduct of monetary policy they include both the unprecedented impact on economic activity and those associated with the financial shock we face.

He said that in terms of the risks to the expected trajectory of inflation, the significant decrease in the negative output gap and the effects of the reduction in energy prices stand out. He affirmed that, on the upside, the depreciation of the exchange rate may be greater or more persistent, as well as possible disruptions in the production and distribution chains of some goods and services.

“In this context, the balance of risks for inflation remains uncertain,” he said.

Considering the aforementioned risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets, there are significant challenges for monetary policy and the economy in general.

“Given the anticipated effects, and considering the space that these give to monetary policy, with the presence of all its members, the Governing Board unanimously decided to reduce the target for the Interbank Interest Rate by 50 basis points to one day at a level of 5.5 percent, “says Banxico.

{062CAE9F-B896-D200-76F6-1A8BB2DB6394}

With information from López-Dóriga Digital