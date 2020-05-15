Mexico City.- The first thing to take into account is that the pandemic is not over, there will simply be more beds in intensive care, said Felipe Sandoval, President of the Mexican Federation of the Aerospace Industry, FEMIA.

“The new normal” will be to operate and live with the Covid-19, all the major global companies in the world, we made an operation manual to work more safely, reducing the potential for contagion in companies, said Sandoval.

In the conference of the 5th Covid-Industrial report, the chambers of breweries, aeronautics and export participated, there they raised their concerns, but especially the future opportunities, highlighting the potential of Mexico to become the manufacturing leader and producer in the region .

In the case of the Export Industries, they mentioned that the health protocols are being implemented; Among additional hires of medical or paramedical personnel for person-to-person monitoring, transportation costs, reconfiguration of spaces for healthy distances, and the acquisition of equipment for the health care of workers, 25 at 30 million pesos depending on the size of the plants, explained Luis Aguirre, president of INDEX.

The representative of the Beer Chamber, Marco Mascarúa, commented that the closure of the beer industry in Mexico took them by surprise, since in the rest of the world it remained operational with very strict health protocols, such as those that have been implemented since February . He highlighted the importance of this industry, which represents 25% of the country’s agro-industrial exports.

Mexico exports more beers than powers such as Belgium and Germany, we are the 4th producer and one of the most vigorous industries, in the rest of the world all the agro-industrial activity continued to work, as they are considered essential, and for this reason the impact on our sector is very strong, Mascarúa said.

In the case of Heineken, they had to continue paying salaries, suppliers, and they also had to support the farmers “we decided to buy them the entire barley crop so that they would not be lost.” But now we see with sadness how low-quality beer is being imported, he said.

The industrialists agreed that the great trend in the “new normal” is to rethink dependence on other countries, decrease the risks that the pandemic has shown, with more production in the region and Mexico is a great strategic partner for this region.

