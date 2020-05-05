Members of the Banxico Governing Board indicated that schemes should be implemented that allow for greater participation of the private sector in public investment projects

The minutes of the recent meeting of the Governing Board of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), in which the interest rate was lowered to 6.0 percent, revealed the concern among some of its members about the unemployment generated by the restriction measures to contain the pandemic of COVID-19, which they estimated would be 700 thousand places at the end of the fourth month of the year.

The majority of the members of the Governing Board asked to reevaluate the priorities, as well as greater participation of the private sector in projects investment.

“This requires a reevaluation of priorities and the implementation of schemes that allow for greater participation of the private sector in public investment projects with high social and economic returns, ”they pointed out.

They claimed they are needed fiscal measures to attend to the effects of the health emergency and support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as lower-income households.

One of the members of the Governing Board noted that in the contraction in that month the losses registered in the services, construction and transformation industries sectors.

Another added that between March 13 and April 6, 347 thousand were lost. formal jobs, higher than jobs created in 2019. He estimated that at that rate around 700 thousand jobs would be lost by the end of April, while during the crisis of 2009 about 600 thousand were lost in 12 months.

One of them warned that the main danger is a job loss in the short term, they cannot be recovered in the medium term, which would condemn a proportion of the population to a situation of structural poverty.

It recognizes that some specialists foresee a Gross Domestic Product contraction (GDP) of up to 34 percent at an annualized rate in the second quarter.

On the other hand, some members of the Governing Board stressed that there have been strong capital outflowsBecause an output of six billion dollars was observed in March, a figure never seen in a single month.

They recognize that the high differential of interest rates with respect to the Federal Reserve The United States (Fed) has not been sufficient to retain capital in Mexico or to contain the depreciation of the peso against the dollar.

They explained that uncertainty and aversion to global risk Internal factors such as the growing insecurity in the country have been added, since March was the most violent month in 18 months, due to the number of executions and homicides.

Most warn that the adverse environment facing the national economy derived from the pandemic and minors oil prices It has been aggravated by idiosyncratic factors, such as the recent downgrades to the sovereign and Pemex debt ratings by three agencies.

