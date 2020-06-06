Banorte, Marriot and Mastercard launch the Rooms For Responders initiative in Mexico; the objective is to provide free hotel stays to health professionals who are on the front line of the battle against COVID-19

Banorte Financial Group, Marriot International and Mastercard International partnered to provide free hotel stays through the initiative Rooms For Responders Mexico.

The goal is to provide free rooms to health professionals who are on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

Rooms for Responders It is a program of Marriott International released in the United States.

With the support of Banorte and International Mastercard the initiative expanded to our country, including Mexico City, Querétaro, Puebla and León.

We are grateful for all the work and support of our health heroes in Mexico and around the world and we understand that to overcome this devastating crisis we must all unite… Being able to make free rooms available with the support of MasterCard International and Banorte is very exciting and we look forward to giving these service providers a little respite in this way, ”said Tim Sheldon, president of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America.

To implement the initiative, Marriot International collaborates with the Mexican Society of Cardiology, the Mexican Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, and the Mexican Academy of Surgery to benefit doctors and nurses associated with these organizations.

As a Mexican bank, we are committed to the well-being of the entire society. We are also convinced that we could not face this contingency without the selfless contribution of health workers. Therefore, through this alliance with Marriott International and Mastercard, we want to support their brave work, “said Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Banorte It has launched programs to support its clients in this crisis stemming from COVID-19, such as deferment of credit payments, a totally free digital account and a support program for small and medium-sized companies.

For her part, Laura Cruz, Country Manager of Mastercard México, he pointed:

At Mastercard we appreciate the work, effort and dedication of healthcare workers who seek to offer quality service despite all the challenges. We recognize the partnership with Marriott International and Banorte as an exceptional commitment to act locally, through an initiative that addresses the current situation from a proactive and action-driven perspective. We are very proud to be part of this project ”.

This joint initiative between Marriott International, Banorte and Mastercard International It is the first among companies, which continue to explore more ways of working together for the common good.