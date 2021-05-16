Banners against Ronaldo Nazario in Valladolid

05/17/2021 at 1:07 AM CEST

Efe

The win conceded by Valladolid in San Sebastián, which leaves the Blanquivioleta club on the brink of relegation, has provoked the ire of many team fans, who have placed banners against the players and the president of the entity, Ronaldo Nazario, outside from the José Zorrilla stadium.

@ valladolid1984 #PucelaSomosNosotros #RonaldoCulpable #ElEscudoNoSeArrastra pic.twitter.com/xTczXHcdyG – Valladolid 84 (@ valladolid84) May 16, 2021

The Valladolid coach, Sergio González, did not put any but to the bad image that his team gave in the Reale Arena and went so far as to say that in the first half they were not “at the level of the shield”.

“I want to apologize for the game we played today in the first half, because of how important this match was for us, “González lamented again, believing that the entire pre-game strategy collapsed” with Isak’s goals, the first with three defenses ahead. ”

The chances of his team continuing in the First Division are slim, as González acknowledged, who asked his players to face “Atlético let’s finish with the greatest possible dignity and not stain everything having also lost against Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad … “.

The Barcelona coach said that for the last day “we have to hold on to that little hope that remains”, despite the fact that in addition to winning the leader they have to give third-party results.