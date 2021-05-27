Banned? Sergio Markarián, former Cruz Azul, revealed why he did not coach more in Liga MX

Sergio Markarián, former coach of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, was questioned about the fact that he did not coach again in the MX League after his time at the La Noria team, with which he lost the final to Santos Laguna in the year 2008.

In an interview granted to Telemundo Deportes, Markarián revealed that a close friend of him did not reveal the name of said person, he told him that if he left the Liga MX badly with any club, be it Cruz Azul or any other, he would not enter again. on the list of candidates to lead.

However, Markarián assured that he did not go wrong with Cruz Azul and that he always had a good relationship with the club’s leaders, since at the time of his departure he left shaking hands with everyone and with his face held high.

“Look, my name ever rang out. Some friend told me that if you leave a bad team in Mexico, you don’t come back. Although I did not leave Cruz Azul badly, why did I shake my hand, looking straight in the eyes, capable of what this friend says, he is right. “, He declared.

“If they blocked me? I do not know, I wanted it is that after Cruz Azul, I did not come back. “, concluded in the conversation with Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo, former forward of La Maquina.

