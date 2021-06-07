“Banned and out of work.” Carlos Trejo laughs at Adame’s defeat – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

After the preliminary results corresponding to quick count of the electoral journey from yesterday, Carlos Trejo I send a message to the candidate of the Progressive Social Networks party (RSP), Alfredo Adame.

Through his Instagram account, Trejo mocked the driver’s election results.

Starting with a laugh, the “ghost hunter” ironically congratulated Alfredo Adame for the 800 votes he received in his search to be a federal Deputy for the 14th district, of the Tlalpan Mayor’s Office, in Mexico City.

“Poor thing, banned, without work and for someone to do business with you it will be very cannon,” Trejo said in a video.

He also stressed to the actor that with his help the party for which he was running lost the record.

“Obviously all the candidates who were there must be very happy with you, bravo,” he said.

In social networks, the RSP candidate also became a trend due to the number of votes he reached in the election

However