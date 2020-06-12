Banksy’s work in tribute to victims of Bataclán in 2015 recovered in Italy

▲ The painting was stolen last year.Photo Ap

Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 7

Aquila, Italy., Emotion and pride reigned in Italy this Thursday during the presentation of the stolen work of the famous urban artist Banksy dedicated to the victims of the 2015 jihadist attack in the Bataclan in Paris and found the day before on a farm in the Abruzzo mountainous region.

We are happy and proud of this finding, because it is a work dedicated to a fundamental episode in our recent history, which made us doubt the certainty of our liberties and convictions, said Michele Renzo, prosecutor of the city of L’Aquila (center) .

The work, in tribute to the 90 people who died in the concert hall on November 13, 2015, had been placed on one of the doors of the site’s emergency exit.

It is a painting that commemorates the many people who escaped the attacks that night during an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

Stolen in 2019, the emblem of collective pain was found Wednesday thanks to a joint operation by the Italian and French police in a loft on a small farm rented by a Chinese family.

For the French Christophe Cengig, from the Organized Crime unit of the French embassy in Rome, the emotion is twofold, since the operation involved a colleague who was part of forces that intervened on the spot when an Islamic State command fired on to the public.

The famous British graffiti artist, whose work mixes political denunciation, irony and poetry, often invites reflection with his paintings, both on walls and buildings and bridges, from the West Bank to Venice.