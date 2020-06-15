The work was carried out on one of the metal doors of the emergency exit of the Bataclan room

DNA 40 –

ITALY.- The Italian police recovered the stolen work in 2019 of the urban artist Banksy in tribute to the victims of the 2015 jihadist attack in the theater Bataclan of Paris, announced the police of the Abruzzo region.

« We recovered the stolen door in Bataclan with a Banksy job representing a sad girl, » said a senior police officer in Teramo.

The operation had the collaboration of the French Police and was led by the L’Aquila city prosecutor’s office.

According to the newspaper La Repubblica, which quotes the attorney general of L’Aquila, the door was found on a farm in that mountainous region in the center of Italy.

The work is a tribute to the 90 people killed in the Bataclan performance hall on November 13, 2015, and was performed on one of the metal doors of the room’s emergency exit.