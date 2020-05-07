London England.

The graffiti artist Banksy He was grateful for the work they do in the United Kingdom toilets to combat the pandemic of COVID-19 Dedicating a new mural to them, at Southampton General Hospital (England), which shows a boy holding a toy “super hero” nurse.

In the play, called “Game changer“, it is seen how a small boy, dressed in a denim overall and a t-shirt, is kneeling next to a basket to throw paper in which two super hero dolls (the” spider man “and” Batman “) are seen.

READ MORE: What is known about the effects of the new coronavirus in children?

In the image, the little boy is holding in his hand a toy nurse from the NHS (British Public Health Service), who has an outstretched arm in the style of Superman when he was embarking on some heroic mission and as if he were flying.

The nurse wears her face covered in a mask – the kind now used to stop the spread of coronavirus-, a heroin cape and an apron with the emblem of the Red Cross (the only color element in the image).

The black-and-white drawing, which is approximately one meter high by another wide, will be put up for auction next fall to raise funds to go to charities working for the NHS, a spokeswoman for the artist confirmed. .

READ MORE: “The lives of blacks and Hispanics do not matter here”: The terrible complaint of a nurse in New York

Employees of the Southampton city hospital where the job is located have admitted in statements to local media that the finding has served as an injection of encouragement.

Banksy He left a note addressed to these workers at the aforementioned health center: “Thank you for everything you are doing. I hope this illuminates this place a little, even if it is in black and white.”

The work has been called “Game Changer”. Photo: Instagram

The CEO of the Southampton University Hospital Foundation, Paula Head, said today that all staff had been encouraged by this tribute.

“We are ordinary people who do extraordinary things and now we have something extraordinary to look at as well,” Head said.

READ MORE: Japan approves use of antiviral remdesivir against coronavirus

“One of our emergency department nurses was looking at him for a couple of minutes and said that those two minutes reflecting on the image made it possible for him to continue working again,” he said.

He also recognized that they did not know why Banksy He had chosen precisely that hospital but they felt “absolutely delighted”.

.