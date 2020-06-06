Detail of the image that Banksy has published on his Instagram.

He appeared to portray the coronavirus with a bathroom full of rats, to honor the toilets with a drawing of a boy lifting a doll dressed as a nurse, and now to show his rejection of the death of African-American George Floyd. It is a painting where you can see a large American flag hanging on a wall that begins to be burned by a candle; next to the flame, a small painting with a human face in black, without a mouth or expressions, only the eyes.

The image, which he has published on his official Instagram account, bears text that exudes reflection and anger. It goes like this: “First I thought I should shut my mouth and listen to black people on this matter. But why would I do that? It’s not your problem, it’s mine. The system fails black people. The white system. Like a broken pipe in an apartment for the people who live downstairs. This broken system forces them to a miserable life, but it’s not their problem to fix it. They can’t. No one would let them into the upper apartment. It’s a white problem. white people don’t fix it, someone is going to have to climb the stairs and kick their door down. ”

With this action, the mysterious artist joins the wave of protests after Floyd’s death after an agent put pressure on his neck with his knee for more than eight minutes. In recent days, citizens of the United States and around the world have taken to the streets to show their rejection. Hundreds of celebrities are filling their social networks with messages of anger at what happened and support for Floyd’s family and friends. Like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Michael Jordan (“I am deeply saddened, distressed, and pissed off,” he has said), Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway (“this is George Floyd, he should be alive”), and, among many others, Oprah Winfrey, who said: “I have not been able to get the image of a knee over his neck out of my head.”